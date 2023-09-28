magnetic pole shift creates Plasma Fire+ solar portal remastered

Jeff Snyder
Sep 17, 2022
Space force transiting the solar portal remastered
• space force transiting the solar port... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecGC-L6IukQ&t=0s
The first video I uploaded after having my channel wiped
• Interdimensional dog fight with two o... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPYdMmAH_lE&t=0s
Vaporized vehicle in isolated plasma fire
• vaporized vehicle in isolated plasma ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1HxFGyjbjQ&t=0s
spontaneous automobile combustion at Wendy's parking lot
• Spontaneous automobile combustion in ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtcHJ0gRme0&t=0s
Spontaneous automobile combustion
• DEW automobiles spontaneously combust... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdG49QFzRzc&t=0s
Skywatch media explanation of ground current surge that creates plasma fire:
Watch "Earth's Magnetic Field Suddenly Vibrates Causing an Unexpected Electrical Surge" on YouTube
• Earth's Magnetic Field Suddenly Vibra... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPCwnOUHgtE
Magnetic pole shift -when it's time it's time by suspicious observers
• Magnetic Pole Shift | When It's Time,... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wRCCda5HIM&t=0s
Watch "Arming fire fighters with the white hot sword of truth" on YouTube
• Arming fire fighters with the white h... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl_AjATzjNw&t=0s
Watch "live plaz- two more firefighters armed with the white-hot sword of truth" on YouTube
• live plaz- two more firefighters arme... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Py7HGWM5VIg&t=0s
Watch "LIVE, unextinguishable, reigniting plasma fire on US-6 near Helper Utah" on YouTube
• LIVE, unextinguishable, reigniting p... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iaf8ATS0FbU&t=0s
Watch "LIVE plasma fire" on YouTube
• LIVE plasma fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtR04-kd5UI&t=0s
Watch "live plasma#3: 50 miles south of Missoula Montana off of I-90 /seraphim=burning ones, seraph=to burn" on YouTube
• live plasma#3: 50 miles south of Miss... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtWp-1k74hA&t=0s
Watch "live plazmafire #4 + Sonic fire extinguisher Link in description" on YouTube
• live plazmafire #4 + Sonic fire extin... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVOcIPjpgAc&t=0s
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glYQU_7hWp4
