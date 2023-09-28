Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
magnetic pole shift creates Plasma Fire+ solar portal remastered
channel image
High Hopes
2812 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
67 views
Published 20 hours ago

Jeff Snyder


Sep 17, 2022


Space force transiting the solar portal remastered

   • space force transiting the solar port... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ecGC-L6IukQ&t=0s


The first video I uploaded after having my channel wiped

   • Interdimensional dog fight with two o... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPYdMmAH_lE&t=0s


Vaporized vehicle in isolated plasma fire

   • vaporized vehicle in isolated plasma ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a1HxFGyjbjQ&t=0s


spontaneous automobile combustion at Wendy's parking lot

   • Spontaneous automobile combustion in ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UtcHJ0gRme0&t=0s


Spontaneous automobile combustion

   • DEW automobiles spontaneously combust... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdG49QFzRzc&t=0s


Skywatch media explanation of ground current surge that creates plasma fire:

Watch "Earth's Magnetic Field Suddenly Vibrates Causing an Unexpected Electrical Surge" on YouTube

   • Earth's Magnetic Field Suddenly Vibra... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPCwnOUHgtE


Magnetic pole shift -when it's time it's time by suspicious observers

   • Magnetic Pole Shift | When It's Time,... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6wRCCda5HIM&t=0s


Watch "Arming fire fighters with the white hot sword of truth" on YouTube

   • Arming fire fighters with the white h... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl_AjATzjNw&t=0s


Watch "live plaz- two more firefighters armed with the white-hot sword of truth" on YouTube

   • live plaz- two more firefighters arme... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Py7HGWM5VIg&t=0s


Watch "LIVE, unextinguishable, reigniting plasma fire on US-6 near Helper Utah" on YouTube

   • LIVE, unextinguishable, reigniting p... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iaf8ATS0FbU&t=0s


Watch "LIVE plasma fire" on YouTube

   • LIVE plasma fire https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xtR04-kd5UI&t=0s


Watch "live plasma#3: 50 miles south of Missoula Montana off of I-90 /seraphim=burning ones, seraph=to burn" on YouTube

   • live plasma#3: 50 miles south of Miss... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtWp-1k74hA&t=0s


Watch "live plazmafire #4 + Sonic fire extinguisher Link in description" on YouTube

   • live plazmafire #4 + Sonic fire extin... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVOcIPjpgAc&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glYQU_7hWp4

Keywords
space forcemagnetic pole shiftjeff snyderplasma firesolar portalvaporized vehicles

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket