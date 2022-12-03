My Goal Is To Beat Them At Their Own Game

My plan is to adopt a new style — a hybrid of the Soviet school and the Canadian school.
All-star teams fail because they rely solely on the individual’s talent.
The Soviets win because they take that talent and they use it inside a system that’s designed for the betterment of the team.
Miracle | 2004
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.