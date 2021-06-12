Four Layer Face Turning Octahedron Solve

I have had the MF8 Four Layer Face-Turning Octahedron for a few weeks now and have solved it many times. It turns very smooth, actually better than the LanLan three layer FTO.



It arrived a little stiff, but well lubricated and it seems I have broken it in some. The stickers are good and haven't had any problems with them as of yet.



If you know how to solve a three layer FTO and you know how to pair edges on a 4x4 cube, you will be able to figure this one out. If you haven't learned how to solve an FTO, I recommend learning the Bencisco method.



It's a beautiful, well made puzzle and a pleasure to solve.



It hasn't popped on me until today. Watch what happened at the very end of the video.