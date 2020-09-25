© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tucker Carlson September 25, 2020
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
157 views • September 26, 2020
The top rated #1 news show on TV.
------------------
The Media tells us that people would hate Tucker’s message. They tell us that he is just this controversial Talk Show host who no one supports. However, it is the complete opposite that is true. The reason Tucker’s ratings are through the roof right now is because he is speaking the truth when no one else will. 99% of the media is telling you not to worry about the riots. 99% of the media is telling you just to hate President Trump. Tucker is giving you a different option. He is telling you that it is okay to disagree with the left. It is okay to not want to open the borders and let criminals out of jail. It is okay to want to live in a safe town. It is okay to want to live in a safe community.
All radio hosts should take a good long look at Tucker Carlson. Do you want to have your ratings go through the roof? Just start speaking the truth and people will flock.
------------------
The Media tells us that people would hate Tucker’s message. They tell us that he is just this controversial Talk Show host who no one supports. However, it is the complete opposite that is true. The reason Tucker’s ratings are through the roof right now is because he is speaking the truth when no one else will. 99% of the media is telling you not to worry about the riots. 99% of the media is telling you just to hate President Trump. Tucker is giving you a different option. He is telling you that it is okay to disagree with the left. It is okay to not want to open the borders and let criminals out of jail. It is okay to want to live in a safe town. It is okay to want to live in a safe community.
All radio hosts should take a good long look at Tucker Carlson. Do you want to have your ratings go through the roof? Just start speaking the truth and people will flock.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.