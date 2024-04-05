Create New Account
Future Temple is Not Prophesied in the New Testament
When The End Time Was
11 views
Published 21 hours ago

A future temple in Jerusalem is not prophesied in the New Testament.

List of "Time Statements" proving "Author's Intent" in the New Testament was the end was near for the Apostles 2000 years ago: https://lynnish.tripod.com/DayHour.pdf

"Prophecy Paradox, the Case for a First Century End Time" at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0964781611/bibleprophend
-20

bible spirituality prophecy religion temple

