THE PROPHET JEREMIAH Part 3: Designed in Eternity

Baruch was a scribe that recorded the messages Jeremiah received from the Lord. The prophet stated that he was called by God before he was even formed in his mother's womb.

Was Jeremiah alluding to a previous life? No, because God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Ghost collaborated sometime in eternity past and designed each human soul to be created. Each person was given a name, a slot in the timeline, along with parents and the geographical area where they would be born.

So, while Jeremiah was not alive during this time, he did exist within the mind of God, who is not bound by time and has the capacity to see the past, present and future at the same time.

The Godhead can see into the future and know the decisions each soul will make and whether or not it will respond to the offer of salvation. If you fail to grasp the eternal purposes that God has for mankind, then you certainly won't understand the predestination mentioned by the apostle Paul in the book of Romans. Once you comprehend the depth of God's creation wisdom, it will open a new awareness to the eternal identity which we have in Christ.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1639.pdf

RLJ-1639 -- FEBRUARY 18, 2018

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



