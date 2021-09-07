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Israeli soldiers were forced COVID jab in middle of the night
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120 views • September 07, 2021
Truly heart breaking. The State of Israel and the IDF is going full blown NAZI.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PqxCvCLDNQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5PqxCvCLDNQ
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