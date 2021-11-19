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"Build Back Better" bill will bury America
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70 views • November 19, 2021
The New American, November 16, 2021
The Build Back Better abomination being pushed through Congress by the Democrats will completely restructure the U.S. economy and our way of life, institutionalizing racism and climate decrees while bankrupting American taxpayers and businesses, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. This is actually part of a globalist program that was launched by the United Nations and is being peddled by the World Economic Forum alongside the "Great Reset." Newman points out that the actual cost of this bill, originally set at $3.5 trillion, will probably be at least 2.5 trillion, despite a "compromise" version supposedly "only" costing $1.85 trillion. It will be a major boon for Communist China while undermining the U.S. economy.
See the Action Alert from the John Birch Society:
https://jbs.org/alert/stop-radical-un-paris-agreement-implementation-disguised-as-infrastructure-bill/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
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The Build Back Better abomination being pushed through Congress by the Democrats will completely restructure the U.S. economy and our way of life, institutionalizing racism and climate decrees while bankrupting American taxpayers and businesses, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. This is actually part of a globalist program that was launched by the United Nations and is being peddled by the World Economic Forum alongside the "Great Reset." Newman points out that the actual cost of this bill, originally set at $3.5 trillion, will probably be at least 2.5 trillion, despite a "compromise" version supposedly "only" costing $1.85 trillion. It will be a major boon for Communist China while undermining the U.S. economy.
See the Action Alert from the John Birch Society:
https://jbs.org/alert/stop-radical-un-paris-agreement-implementation-disguised-as-infrastructure-bill/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85
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