ABC Insiders Leak Jimmy Kimmel 'Pedo Tape' That Got Him Fired

Jimmy Kimmel, once protected by the highest powers, has been warned he is facing life behind bars on a string of serious charges.

Losing his job was the appetizer. The protection machine that hid him for years is now lining him up to be sacrificed - and we’ve got the evidence.

Tags: Jimmy Kimmel, Kimmel, Elite pedophilia, Elites, pedophilia, pedophiles, Hollywood, ABC, Pedo Tape, Tape, Fired, protected, highest powers, facing life, charges, job, protection machine, sacrificed, Pizzagate



