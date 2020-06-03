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Es tiempo de regresar a casa. (Subtítulos Español)
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83 views • June 03, 2020
Gran mensaje del Rabino Alon Anava advirtiendo a los judíos de este tiempo que viven en New York a regresar a casa (Israel), haciendo un paralelo con los hechos que sucedieron en Berlín, Alemania un día antes de la famosa noche de Los Cristales Rotos y el comienzo del Holocausto.
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