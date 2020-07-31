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Young Woman Escaping Persecution
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125 views • July 31, 2020
The Christian community, (Jesus Christians) that's associated with this channel has experienced a lot of persecution over the years, due to its obedience to the teachings of Jesus. The families of Jesus Christians have tried to cause problems for the community, just as Jesus said they would (Matt 10:36). In June 2020, 23-year-old Tara Johnson, who had been with the Jesus Christians for two years by that time, endured some Christian persecution, at the hands of her own family and self-proclaimed "cult buster" Rick Ross. This is Tara's story...
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