'Truth is the Kryptonite of the Parasite Class' | Assange, Ukraine, Putin, Israel, Hamas, and COVID
GalacticStorm
Published 14 hours ago

GBNews  |  Assange, Ukraine, Putin, Israel, Hamas, and COVID  |  Neil Oliver says 'truth is the kryptonite of the parasite class', as talks about how politicians 'cover up the truth' to further their own interests, and he uses Julian Assange as an example of 'holding truth to power'.


#gbnews #neiloliver #julianassange #wikileaks #ukraine #putin #israel #hamas #covid19 

neil olivergbn newslatest monologue

