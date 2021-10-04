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NAC--(N-ACETYLCYSTEINE) POTENT ANTIOXIDANT AND ANTI-INFLAMMATORY
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433 views • October 04, 2021
Dr. Jin W. Sung
NAC--(N-Acetylcysteine) Potent Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory
Part 2 on NAC(N-Acetylcysteine)---https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXRUj...
Foods: Onion, Garlic, Turkey🍗, Eggs🥚🥚
BENEFITS:
Detoxification
Improves Insulin Resistance
PCOS
Brain-Dopamine and Glutamate (Addition, Bipolar, Depression, OCD, Anxiety)
Inflammation-Tumor Necrosis Factor, Interleukins, NF-kB
Lungs-thins out mucus
NAC dosage
600-1800 mg in divided doses.
Take on an empty stomach.
Side effects: Nausea, loose stool
Synergetic nutrients: Selenium, Cordyceps, Gotu Kola
Dr. Jin Sung specializes in the management of complex chronic conditions in Massachusetts, 30 minutes north of Boston. He utilizes natural and alternative therapies to help manage complex cases such as Hashimoto's, autoimmune conditions, IBS, SIBO, chronic fatigue, brain fog, early Alzheimer's etc.
www.DrJinSung.com
https://www.facebook.com/DrJinWSung/
NAC--(N-Acetylcysteine) Potent Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory
Part 2 on NAC(N-Acetylcysteine)---https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DXRUj...
Foods: Onion, Garlic, Turkey🍗, Eggs🥚🥚
BENEFITS:
Detoxification
Improves Insulin Resistance
PCOS
Brain-Dopamine and Glutamate (Addition, Bipolar, Depression, OCD, Anxiety)
Inflammation-Tumor Necrosis Factor, Interleukins, NF-kB
Lungs-thins out mucus
NAC dosage
600-1800 mg in divided doses.
Take on an empty stomach.
Side effects: Nausea, loose stool
Synergetic nutrients: Selenium, Cordyceps, Gotu Kola
Dr. Jin Sung specializes in the management of complex chronic conditions in Massachusetts, 30 minutes north of Boston. He utilizes natural and alternative therapies to help manage complex cases such as Hashimoto's, autoimmune conditions, IBS, SIBO, chronic fatigue, brain fog, early Alzheimer's etc.
www.DrJinSung.com
https://www.facebook.com/DrJinWSung/
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