The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 366 - JAMES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Book of James is a clear letter of instruction for Holy Living. It counters and refutes doctrinal errors that still persist today and cause people to be deceived and ultimately destroyed. There need be no confusion when the letter is read carefully and reflectively.
James is a beautiful summary of the 4 Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John combined, stressing the importance of Faith in the Lord Jesus Christ followed by LOVE in ACTION. At every point of a believer’s life no matter what the challenges are, HUMILITY, MERCY, PATIENCE and LOVE are to be exercised. The warning against desiring RICHES and giving deference to the RICH while discriminating against the poor is ever present.
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Thirteen Pages - 374 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channels 1 + 3
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling
Joe Lillie Channels:
BitChute: "Street Preacher 5.0" - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/h5b98YmpPsVy/
You Tube: “REDEEMING THE TIME” - https://www.youtube.com/@thedaysareevil
Rumble: “timesuchasthis" - https://rumble.com/user/timesuchasthis
Brighteon: "REDEEMING THE TIME” - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/j0elillie