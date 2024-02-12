Turn to Our Lady of Fatima before it's too late

Kevin Dias, executive director of the The Fatima Center, delivered a critical message at the 2023 Rome Life Forum, alerting attendees that now is the time to fulfill the requests of Our Lady of Fatima. No world leader — president, king, or pope — can save the world, but only the total triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary and a contingent of faithful Catholics living out the message of Our Lady of Fatima. Faithful Catholics must make reparations to the Immaculate of Heart of Mary on the first Saturdays of every month, pray the rosary daily, and frequently receive the sacraments. A true consecration of Russia according to Our Lady of Fatima’s wishes must also be made, as foretold in the Fatima message. Dias’ message is powerful and urgent — and all faithful Catholics are urged to turn to the Immaculate Heart of Mary and follow Our Lady of Fatima before it’s too late.
HELP US FIGHT THE LIES OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA AND SPREAD THE TRUTH AROUND THE WORLD: https://give.lifesitenews.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.