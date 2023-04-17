Create New Account
4/17/23 PATRIOTS’ DAY! Writ Quo Warranto, Gitmo Docs-Br_nnan 9II #BlackRobeRegiment - #youarefreetv
You Are Free TV
Published 18 hours ago |

4/17/23: On Patriots’ Day, we celebrate “The Shot Heard 'Round The World”! Meanwhile, Court Filing exposes majority of Biden Cabinet has NO Oath of Office on file! And Gitmo docs reveal Br_nnan responsible for bringing Saudis into US prior to 9II. Much more....

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!

Patriots' Day:
https://ammo.com/articles/patriots-day-american-revolution-forgotten-history-what-it-commemorates

Black Robe Regiment Led 1st Am Rev:
https://nationalblackroberegiment.com/history-of-the-black-robe-regiment/

Longfellow's Paul Revere's Ride:
https://www.paulreverehouse.org/longfellows-poem/

Biden Admins Missing Oath's of Office:
https://nationalfile.com/court-filing-kamala-harris-merrick-garland-violate-us-code-have-no-oath-of-office-on-file/
Full list of missing Oaths:
http://www.standardnewswire.com/news/8980819007.html

Gitmo docs exposing Brenn_n:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-some-9-11-hijackers-were-cia-agents-declassified-court-filing-suggests/

Please watch Beyond the Reset- amazing animated film to share and awaken:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWkepoLUZfs

Teixe_ra red flags ongoing:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/more-unanswered-red-flags-regarding-jack-texeira/

Jim Jordan- Inv into HB Laptop disinfo Letter:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/boom-jim-jordan-reveals-he-has-evidence-connecting-the-biden-campaign-to-the-bogus-letter-which-called-hunters-laptop-russian-disinformation/

American Freedom Alliance Conference:
https://americanfreedomalliance.org/

https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/23683141/texas-farm-fire-explosion-dimmitt-cows-factory-dairy

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/watch-live-house-judiciary-field-hearing-victims-violent-crime-manhattan

DARPA Drone Swarms:
https://www.sandboxx.us/blog/controlling-killer-swarms-of-swarms-inside-darpas-amass/#:~:text=A%20newly%20updated%20program%20solicitation,air%2C%20land%2C%20and%20water.

You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount:

  LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV  

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV
https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!  We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!  Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

