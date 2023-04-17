4/17/23 PATRIOTS’ DAY! Writ Quo Warranto, Gitmo Docs-Br_nnan 9II #BlackRobeRegiment - #youarefreetv

4/17/23: On Patriots’ Day, we celebrate “The Shot Heard 'Round The World”! Meanwhile, Court Filing exposes majority of Biden Cabinet has NO Oath of Office on file! And Gitmo docs reveal Br_nnan responsible for bringing Saudis into US prior to 9II. Much more....

Patriots' Day:

https://ammo.com/articles/patriots-day-american-revolution-forgotten-history-what-it-commemorates

Black Robe Regiment Led 1st Am Rev:

https://nationalblackroberegiment.com/history-of-the-black-robe-regiment/

Longfellow's Paul Revere's Ride:

Longfellow's, Paul Revere's Ride:

https://www.paulreverehouse.org/longfellows-poem/

Biden Admins Missing Oath's of Office:

https://nationalfile.com/court-filing-kamala-harris-merrick-garland-violate-us-code-have-no-oath-of-office-on-file/

Full list of missing Oaths:

http://www.standardnewswire.com/news/8980819007.html

Gitmo docs exposing Brenn_n:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-some-9-11-hijackers-were-cia-agents-declassified-court-filing-suggests/

Please watch Beyond the Reset- amazing animated film to share and awaken:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vWkepoLUZfs

Teixe_ra red flags ongoing:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/more-unanswered-red-flags-regarding-jack-texeira/

Jim Jordan- Inv into HB Laptop disinfo Letter:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/boom-jim-jordan-reveals-he-has-evidence-connecting-the-biden-campaign-to-the-bogus-letter-which-called-hunters-laptop-russian-disinformation/

American Freedom Alliance Conference:

https://americanfreedomalliance.org/

https://www.vox.com/future-perfect/23683141/texas-farm-fire-explosion-dimmitt-cows-factory-dairy

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/watch-live-house-judiciary-field-hearing-victims-violent-crime-manhattan

DARPA Drone Swarms:

https://www.sandboxx.us/blog/controlling-killer-swarms-of-swarms-inside-darpas-amass/#:~:text=A%20newly%20updated%20program%20solicitation,air%2C%20land%2C%20and%20water.

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime! Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!