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Putin Tells Ukrainian Army to Takeover Government and Negotiate for Peace
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256 views • February 26, 2022
Today on TruNews, host and founder Rick Wiles details the latest happenings in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, as NATO abandons Zelensky to fight alone. Rick also provides a sneak peek into the second edition of Final Day, focusing in on how loud the return of the Lord Jesus will be.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/25/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/25/22
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