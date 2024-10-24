Tons of Lithium found in Arkansas. Is Arkansas the next North Carolina?

Jim Crenshaw





Oct 23, 2024





If you are anywhere near this so called "Lithium discovery, I would be packing up, selling out and moving on. It they want it, they will take it. Just like in North Carolina. If you can't leave, get some flood insurance.





Notice the year 2030 is mentioned. Once I heard "DOD" (Department of Defense) and the year "2030" I had an Oh Shit moment.

Source: MinutesOfHorror on YouTube





Help the people of Western North Carolina. You can do that with either of these links:

https://jaksstables.com/helpwesternnc/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-us-in-supporting-essential-supply-runs





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/8dI6RFiUothc