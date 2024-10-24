BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tons of Lithium found in Arkansas. Is Arkansas the next North Carolina?
High Hopes
High Hopes
47 views • 6 months ago

Jim Crenshaw


Oct 23, 2024


If you are anywhere near this so called "Lithium discovery, I would be packing up, selling out and moving on. It they want it, they will take it. Just like in North Carolina. If you can't leave, get some flood insurance.


Notice the year 2030 is mentioned. Once I heard "DOD" (Department of Defense) and the year "2030" I had an Oh Shit moment.

Source: MinutesOfHorror on YouTube


Help the people of Western North Carolina. You can do that with either of these links:

https://jaksstables.com/helpwesternnc/

https://www.gofundme.com/f/join-us-in-supporting-essential-supply-runs


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/8dI6RFiUothc

north carolinaarkansas2030lithiumjim crenshawminutes of horror
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

