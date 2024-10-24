Tons of Lithium found in Arkansas. Is Arkansas the next North Carolina?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
Oct 23, 2024
If you are anywhere near this so called "Lithium discovery, I would be packing up, selling out and moving on. It they want it, they will take it. Just like in North Carolina. If you can't leave, get some flood insurance.
Notice the year 2030 is mentioned. Once I heard "DOD" (Department of Defense) and the year "2030" I had an Oh Shit moment.
Source: MinutesOfHorror on YouTube
