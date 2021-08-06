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Injured by the COVID shot? These are the 'real treatments'
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305 views • August 06, 2021
Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD is on a mission to spread medical truth about COVID-19, the jab, and early treatments. She points out that people who've experienced vaccine injuries should "not suffer in silence." Read more: https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/injured-by-the-covid-shot-these-are-the-real-treatments/
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=610d624babc141331f41215a
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=610d624babc141331f41215a
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