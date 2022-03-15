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News from 2018 Confirms It's Another Oil War - For London
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42 views • March 15, 2022
Newsweek Report from 2018 talks about an agreement between Russia and Iran about the Caspian Sea.
That could be the template for the Black Sea as well - Ukraine's back yard
Starvation - cheap warfare that jews have used before.
Think Lenin, Trotsky and Stalin
That could be the template for the Black Sea as well - Ukraine's back yard
Starvation - cheap warfare that jews have used before.
Think Lenin, Trotsky and Stalin
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