Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - April 9, 2024

Episode 2255 - Eclipse rant, hyped up news, and fear porn is the way they get people all emotional and paralyzed with fear. -How important is vitamin D3 for recovery when people had covid? -What doctrine are they pushing? -Why are rental prices on the rise? -Former First Lady appears to a log cabin republican fundraiser. -44% percent of houses flipped in 2023 were owned by…(drum roll)? -Is the protein powder you use even good? -What kind of exercise are you doing? -How do you get maximum muscle growth? -Ask questions, search for the truth. Was Apollo real? Who was Sir Isaac Newton? The theory of Evolution is pure nonsense. Ted goes on a rant! Flat earth theory and reality discussed. High energy must listen green show.

