FULL SHOW: Biden Drains Strategic Oil Reserves Again To Cover For His Disastrous Inflation

Everything the Biden Administration is doing is exactly what an enemy of the United States would do. This includes cutting off our energy, draining our strategic reserves, ending the US Dollar as the world reserve and oil purchasing currency, censoring free speech and injecting poison into our bodies. This is just part of their great assault. Now they are blatantly targeting children with their sexual propaganda the Democrats openly go full child predator promoting trans kids awareness day. Not only are all the Democrats promoting this, as are all the different departments of the Biden administration are releasing statements as well. Establishment Republicans are trying to silence Madison Cawthorn exposing political DC drug fueled orgies. Roger Stone responds to this controversy. High School teacher Jalisa Danielle talks about what school is like for kids with all the propaganda everywhere.