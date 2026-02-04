MAGIC SWEEP - Trash Levitation

He came from nowhere Cloak like the night A spark in his hand His eyes burning bright The trash and the chaos Piled to the sky He whispered a spell And it started to fly Up Up Higher it spun Into the fires of the blazing sun Magic sweep Magic sweep Took the poison Burned it deep Crystal rivers Skies so blue Earth reborn The world anew The soil once sour Now sweet as spring rain Fields of wildflowers No trace of the stain Animals roaming No fear in their eyes The wolves and the lambs Sharing the skies No guns No hate No bitter divide Just laughter and love And stars as our guide A wand in the air A dream come alive One wave One moment And hope can survive Magic sweep Magic sweep Took the poison Burned it deep Crystal rivers Skies so blue Earth reborn The world anew