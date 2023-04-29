Create New Account
Pickling 50 Eggs | Preserving Eggs 3 Ways
Panka Family Farmstead
Published 21 hours ago |

We hope you have an abundance of eggs from your laying flock! Here's what we did with some of our extra chicken and goose eggs. Leave a comment, we'd love to hear from you!


Big THANK YOU & shout out to Aunt Anne & Uncle Dan for the awesome Goose Blind sweatshirt!!



RECIPES

HARD BOILED EGGS METHOD

Wash and chill eggs

Fill saucepan with cold water, 1" above eggs

Add 2 splashes of vinegar & 4 tbsp Pickling salt

Bring to a boil, covered. Leave covered, continue to boil for:

Chicken eggs: 10 - 12 min

Goose eggs: 15 - 18 min

Transfer eggs to cold water ice bath, let sit at least 15 min.


Deviled Goose Eggs

- 4 Hard boiled goose eggs

- 3 tbsp Mayo

- 1(ish) tbsp Mustard

- Couple o splashes Apple cider vinegar

- Salt/Pepper to taste

- Paprika for garnish


Goose Egg Salad

- 6 Hard boiled goose eggs

- 1/3 cup Relish/Kraut

- 2 tbsp Mustard

- 2 tbsp Dill

- 1/2 tbsp Garlic powder

- Salt/Pepper to taste

Serve on ciabatta with cilantro, sliced brie, & more kraut


Picked Chicken Eggs

50 eggs or 1 gal of brine

Brine

- 4 cups water

- 4 cups vinegar

- 8 tbsp Pickling salt

- 8 tbsp Cane sugar


Seasonings

1 tbsp/ea

- Habenero

- Dill

- Black Peppercorns

- Corainder

- Red Pepper Flakes

- Garlic Powder

- Chopped whole garlic cloves

Add brine ingredients to a saucepan, stir and bring to a boil

Pour hot brine into packed jars & seal w/lid

Store in fridge. Ready to eat in 2 weeks


Thanks for watching!

- N&M

