Pickling 50 Eggs | Preserving Eggs 3 Ways

RECIPES
HARD BOILED EGGS METHOD
Wash and chill eggs
Fill saucepan with cold water, 1" above eggs
Add 2 splashes of vinegar & 4 tbsp Pickling salt
Bring to a boil, covered. Leave covered, continue to boil for:
Chicken eggs: 10 - 12 min
Goose eggs: 15 - 18 min
Transfer eggs to cold water ice bath, let sit at least 15 min.
Deviled Goose Eggs
- 4 Hard boiled goose eggs
- 3 tbsp Mayo
- 1(ish) tbsp Mustard
- Couple o splashes Apple cider vinegar
- Salt/Pepper to taste
- Paprika for garnish
Goose Egg Salad
- 6 Hard boiled goose eggs
- 1/3 cup Relish/Kraut
- 2 tbsp Mustard
- 2 tbsp Dill
- 1/2 tbsp Garlic powder
- Salt/Pepper to taste
Serve on ciabatta with cilantro, sliced brie, & more kraut
Picked Chicken Eggs
50 eggs or 1 gal of brine
Brine
- 4 cups water
- 4 cups vinegar
- 8 tbsp Pickling salt
- 8 tbsp Cane sugar
Seasonings
1 tbsp/ea
- Habenero
- Dill
- Black Peppercorns
- Corainder
- Red Pepper Flakes
- Garlic Powder
- Chopped whole garlic cloves
Add brine ingredients to a saucepan, stir and bring to a boil
Pour hot brine into packed jars & seal w/lid
Store in fridge. Ready to eat in 2 weeks
