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Awakening Humanity Amid Polarization
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38 views • April 20, 2020
April 19, 2020
"Find calm, joy and be the love they wish to see amidst this confusion. That is enough to pull you towards the light polarity of awakening." ~ The Blue Avians
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/awakening-humanity-amid-polarization/
For a FREE Call-in Event: Insight from Beyond into COVID-19 Wednesday, April 22 @ 7:30 pm Eastern For more info go to… https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
For information on upcoming events go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
"Find calm, joy and be the love they wish to see amidst this confusion. That is enough to pull you towards the light polarity of awakening." ~ The Blue Avians
To access the audio only or transcript, please go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/awakening-humanity-amid-polarization/
For a FREE Call-in Event: Insight from Beyond into COVID-19 Wednesday, April 22 @ 7:30 pm Eastern For more info go to… https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
For information on upcoming events go to... https://ascensioncalling.com/events/
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