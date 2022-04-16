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04/13/2022 Rebekah Koffler, author of “Putin’s Playbook” says in the War Room interview: We have the best war fighting force in military history. Our men and women in uniform can do wonders.
But they’re mismanaged by people like Mark Milley. The break in relations is a precursor to a catastrophic action potential note.