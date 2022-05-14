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Biden Admin Caught Lying to Hide Engineered Collapse
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471 views • May 14, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the lies being pushed on the public by the Biden administration to cover for the globalist engineered collapse of society.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/baby-formula-blame-protectionists-fda-for-the-shortage/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-illegal-immigrants-receiving-pallets-of-baby-formula-while-citizens-suffer-from-shortage/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/government-induced-formula-shortage-brings-breast-back-special-report/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/free-beacon-confirms-safe-smoking-kits-include-free-crack-pipes/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/five-free-crack-pipes-obtained-amid-investigation-into-government-funded-safe-smoking-kits/
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Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/baby-formula-blame-protectionists-fda-for-the-shortage/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/report-illegal-immigrants-receiving-pallets-of-baby-formula-while-citizens-suffer-from-shortage/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/government-induced-formula-shortage-brings-breast-back-special-report/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/free-beacon-confirms-safe-smoking-kits-include-free-crack-pipes/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/five-free-crack-pipes-obtained-amid-investigation-into-government-funded-safe-smoking-kits/
Get Your Limited Edition Apparel At Cost!
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