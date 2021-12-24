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Do The Banks Own Bitcoin?
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353 views • December 24, 2021
Do The Banks Own Bitcoin? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Are banks the hidden hand behind the crypto market?
The whole point of crypto was to keep the banks out of our business. Now it seems Wall St and investment banks have completely hijacked it as another tool for speculation. Hedge funds can cause Bitcoin to plummet if they pull out their money and decide it’s worthless. If anything, it certainly has proven itself to not be private.
Makes you wonder... who really owns and controls Bitcoin?mm
Watch this video on Do The Banks Own Bitcoin?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Do The Banks Own Bitcoin?.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Are banks the hidden hand behind the crypto market?
The whole point of crypto was to keep the banks out of our business. Now it seems Wall St and investment banks have completely hijacked it as another tool for speculation. Hedge funds can cause Bitcoin to plummet if they pull out their money and decide it’s worthless. If anything, it certainly has proven itself to not be private.
Makes you wonder... who really owns and controls Bitcoin?mm
Watch this video on Do The Banks Own Bitcoin?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Do The Banks Own Bitcoin?.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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