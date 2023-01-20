How I Cured My Dog From Cancer Part 2 (9/20/22)

All Praise and Glory go to Jesus Christ!

This video is for information purposes only. I would only attempt this if under the direct supervision of a DVM. Please make sure your dog does not have sugar problems and please do not over dose them on this protocol. A little is good but, even too much of a prescription can lead to adverse reactions. Upon any adverse reactions, I would recommend that the protocol be stopped. I had awesome success with Nate's first cancer treated with a home remedy but, his second cancer was not no easy because of an almost fatal mistake I made by being lazy. If you use the protocol you do so at your own risk. Mixing the ingredients with HOT water is what is required to effectively kill Nate's cancer. His first cancer was plasma cell carcinoma and that was easily over come using the molasses/baking soda/ warm water(+120F). I did not have the second tumor on his back biopsied but, this remedy was started on 8/27/22 and his tumor was gone by 9/20/22 the day this video was filmed.