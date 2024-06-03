Joe Rogan On With Early Tom Green Show Saying We Can't Tell Truth

Watch Joe Rogan in 2007 before he had to sell out, talking with Tom how they can't talk about actual truths because its all controlled by those at the top who don't want us to know the truth, remember when he used to say moon landings were faked, well he was warned not to so he had to deny believing that anymore in order to have his Joe Rogan Experience show

that wouldn't exist if he kept talking about the obvious truth of the faked moon landings and NASAs lies, it would of ended his career, which is why i uploaded this video