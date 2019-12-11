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The Afghan papers a secret history of the war
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37 views • December 11, 2019
The Afghan papers a secret history of the war (based on lies)
Many, Many people died for NO good Reason.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/afghanistan-lies-by-all-presidents/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac5D6og9Z54
Many, Many people died for NO good Reason.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://thefreethoughtproject.com/afghanistan-lies-by-all-presidents/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ac5D6og9Z54
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