Law of Cause and Effect Principle, Desire for Immediate Remedy, Cause-Event-Pain Effect Circle, Why Is Pain Greater With Time? Why Has God Created It This Way? Avoidance of Painful Effect
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
93 Subscribers
13 views
Published 19 hours ago

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/WvxtR2B-nAg

20111204 God's Laws - Law of Cause & Effect P2


Cut:

00m12s - 08m44s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

*************




“IF YOU DO NOT IN SOME MANNER DEAL WITH THE CAUSE, THEN THE EFFECT WILL ALWAYS OCCUR AND ON TOP OF THAT, THE EFFECT WILL NEVER CHANGE. SO IT WILL ALWAYS OCCUR AND IT CAN NEVER CHANGE.”

@ 00m36s


“THE LAW OF ATTRACTION OPERATES BETWEEN THE CAUSE AND EFFECT.”

@ 03m37s


“EVERY TIME WE ATTEMPT TO ADDRES THE EFFECT RATHER THAN THE CAUSE, WE ARE MAKING OUR LIFE MUCH MORE DIFFICULT. WE THINK WE ARE MAKING IT EASIER BUT WE ARE ACTUALLY MAKING IT MORE DIFFICULT.”

@ 08m29s


Keywords
spiritualitygods lawssimplesoul foodlaw of cause and effectuniversal lawsdivine love pathsoul conditionsoul healingreincarnated jesussoul searchgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godsoul awakeningi want to know everythinglaw of attraction and law of cause and effectlaw of cause and effect and painavoidance and denialdesire for immediate remedydenial of past events

