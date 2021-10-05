TRANSHUMANISM Enslavement Satanic Agenda behind 'Covid 19 Vaccines' Jabs Exposed by Dr Carrie Madej.

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This video exposes the MIND CONTROL and the ORCHESTRATED agendas behind the Covid 19 Jabs they call "Vaccines".

The LOCKDOWNS achieve 3 things:

1. The MIND CONTROL and programing people that they are to be in FEAR and CONTROLLED.

2. They get people BEGGING for these experimental injections as their claimed: "Only ticket to Freedom" nonsense.

3. They DESTROY SMALL BUSINESS. The satanic Globalists know that whilst small business exists, the governments work for us.

Remove small business and there is only the slave class and those who control them.



The last 7 minutes or so of the video exposes how all this has been in the planning for many years.

Dr. Carrie Madej (20 years Internalist Doctor) Speaks at the Health And Freedom Conference, Tampa Bay, Florida, June 18, 2021.

She exposes how Bill Gates is currently experimenting on the poor West Africans in union with GAVI, MASTERCARD and TRUST STAMP - a CASHLESS system that is totally reliant on the Covid-19 Jabs they call "Vaccines". In other words - the REAL SINISTER AGENDA behind these JABS is the TOTAL ENSLAVEMENT of HUMANITY.



Governments and mainstream media around the world are now controlled by these satanic Globalist elites.

Because they control them, they know they will get around 80% double "Vaccinated" /jabbed.

So all these now CONTROLLED governments around the world - then ALL synchronised implement

the VACCINE PASSPORT plan in order to attampt to bully the remaining 20% to get injected.

For a ONE WORLD satanic GOVERNMENT, they must INJECT EVERY HUMAN for the purpose of

ENSLAVING and totally controlling humanity.



It's time to WAKE UP to this evil agenda and stop complying with the destruction of human life and human freedoms.

In doing so - you are standing up for your loved ones and for ALL humanity.

The more one complies with evil - the more they must comply as a totally controlled programmed enslaved TRANSHUMAN "ZOMBIE".