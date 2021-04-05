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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0767 - Justin Slyter - Report on case update
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21 views • April 05, 2021
Justin, a married father of one, was leaving a 7-11, when Wharton attacked him. As they fought on the ground, Houston and Neblett, sitting in a nearby car, jumped in. They stole Justin's wallet and got back in the car to leave, when Justin jumped on the back of the car. Justin was then shot, before the group fled the scene.
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