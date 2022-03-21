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Why are woke CEOs using ESG to DESTROY our free market?
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41 views • March 21, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Americans already have trust issues. But now, woke CEOs are making it worse. Business leaders of major corporations often are in support of far-left measures publicly but say the opposite behind closed doors. And because so many leaders in society are too afraid to take a stand, ESG — the ‘largest social credit scoring system in human history’ — is destroying our free market. Vivek Ramaswamy, author of ‘Woke, Inc.,’ joins Glenn to discuss how the Great Reset, ESG, and the ‘ideological cartels’ pushing such measures are seeping into societies around the world faster than you may think. Plus. Ramaswamy explains what he believes will be the defining political struggle of our time — something he calls the ‘Great Uprising’ — and it’s NOT about political parties…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVArGJCsHqE
Americans already have trust issues. But now, woke CEOs are making it worse. Business leaders of major corporations often are in support of far-left measures publicly but say the opposite behind closed doors. And because so many leaders in society are too afraid to take a stand, ESG — the ‘largest social credit scoring system in human history’ — is destroying our free market. Vivek Ramaswamy, author of ‘Woke, Inc.,’ joins Glenn to discuss how the Great Reset, ESG, and the ‘ideological cartels’ pushing such measures are seeping into societies around the world faster than you may think. Plus. Ramaswamy explains what he believes will be the defining political struggle of our time — something he calls the ‘Great Uprising’ — and it’s NOT about political parties…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVArGJCsHqE
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