THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 34: A New King

Jesus gave Saul a chance to redeem himself, but he was driven by fear and unbelief and missed the mark. The Godhead was not sentimental and had no qualms about relegating the first king of Israel to the trash heap of history.

Saul led a miserable existence as he watched a lowly shepherd boy rise in fame after defeating the Philistine giant Goliath in battle. Saul initially liked David, but he obsessively grew to hate the young man whom the people adored. When Saul found out the priests at Nob had unwittingly helped David escape his wrath, he sealed his fate by having them and their families murdered.

Saul started as a king appointed by God and ended his life as a murderer and liar, rejected by God because of disobedience. He did not have to fall short; it was a conscious decision to fail! David did not escape unscathed either as Lucifer also attacked him with a spirit of fear, opening the door to lying, murder, and adultery.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1823.pdf

RLJ-1823 -- AUGUST 29, 2021

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/



