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The LOUNGE 'Dark Portals of CERN Revisited" PT. 2
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71 views • July 20, 2022
The Lounge 'Dark Portals of CERN Revisted' PT 2
Featuring Dean Ryan - Lisa Duthie - Jessie Whitney - Jamie's Life Matters A deep dive into the most current update on CERN
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About: -The Lounge is a long-form conversational show involving a major topic which includes deep dive investigations and audience participation.
On-Air hosts consists of Dean Ryan and Producers Lisa Duthie & Jamie's Life Matters
with featured panelists Jessie Whitney and Jim Fetzer P.h.D.
_____________________
Featuring Dean Ryan - Lisa Duthie - Jessie Whitney - Jamie's Life Matters A deep dive into the most current update on CERN
____________________________________________________
Contribute to the fight against Censorship Help us keep Real Deal Media Alive Donate Today! ** @PayPal.me/TheRealDeanRyan
** Cash App $TheRealDeanRyan
** Venmo @TheRealDeanRyan
____________________________________________________
*Real Deal Online Store* For all your Real Deal Retail NEEDS Visit our Online Store @ RealDealMedia.TV/store Promo Code: SUMMER22
Your Purchase Fuels This Broadcast!
____________________________________________________
~Real Deal Memberships~ Become a Real Deal Member Today! Join Today at RealDealMedia.TV/membership Members get Exclusive Content, including Additional Shows, Podcasts, RDM Original Films, Music Videos and Backstage LIVE Chat.
RDM Members are the architects oof this Operation. ____________________________________________________
-Real Deal Health- Get All your Health & Wellness supplies by visiting RealDealMedia.TV/brighteonstore
____________________________________________________
RDM Social Media Outlets twitter.com/TheRealDeanRyan Instagram.com/therealdealmedia Gab @DeanRyan Gettr.com/user/Jalumbo Facebook.com/TheRealDeanRyan Instagram.com/LisaDuthieOfficial Facebook.com/RealDealMediaTonight Flote.app/RealDealMedia
____________________________________________________
Real Deal Media Shows are archived @ Rumble.com/user/RealDealMedia ____________________________________________________
Real Deal Media Official Podcast Ch. Anchor.fm/realdealmedia For More Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV
About: -The Lounge is a long-form conversational show involving a major topic which includes deep dive investigations and audience participation.
On-Air hosts consists of Dean Ryan and Producers Lisa Duthie & Jamie's Life Matters
with featured panelists Jessie Whitney and Jim Fetzer P.h.D.
_____________________
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