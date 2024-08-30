Russia First Strike - Sad News: Minister 08/30/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares some sad news about Chris Reed. Then we move on to Russia. Lavrov has stated the “The West does not want to avoid escalation. Western countries are like small children playing with matches”. Russia has openly said that the world could soon be facing nuclear war is western powers don’t stop the conflict in Ukraine.
00:00 - Stan’s Books
02:49 - Sad News on Chris Reed
04:45 - Watchmen’s Warning
11:26 - Russia’s First Strike
16:40 - Russie Threatening with World War III
19:46 - The Bear Awakes
21:15 - A Great Bear
22:05 - Our Sponsors
