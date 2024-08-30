Russia First Strike - Sad News: Minister 08/30/2024

Today Pastor Stan shares some sad news about Chris Reed. Then we move on to Russia. Lavrov has stated the “The West does not want to avoid escalation. Western countries are like small children playing with matches”. Russia has openly said that the world could soon be facing nuclear war is western powers don’t stop the conflict in Ukraine.

00:00 - Stan’s Books

02:49 - Sad News on Chris Reed

04:45 - Watchmen’s Warning

11:26 - Russia’s First Strike

16:40 - Russie Threatening with World War III

19:46 - The Bear Awakes

21:15 - A Great Bear

22:05 - Our Sponsors





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support