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STANLEY PLOTKIN - IN THE BEGINNING - USE OF FETAL CELLS TO MAKE THE RUBELLA VACCINE!
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132 views • July 29, 2021
In view of our current circumstances, I thought this interesting video might be of use for informational purposes.Rather than posting the many videos of Stanley Plotkin, you can find this reference guide on You Tube at your leisure! https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Stanley+plotkin
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