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[Japanese] 有機認証済の豆腐の試食 (Tasting A Certified Organic Tofu)
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0 view • June 29, 2021
アサヒコの有機認証済の豆腐の試食をしました。濃厚で美味しいです。
✅フェースブックのグループはこちら。https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
✅株式会社アサヒコ
http://www.asahico.co.jp/corporate
✅タグ
#有機豆腐 #アサヒコ #有機JAS
✅フェースブックのグループはこちら。https://www.facebook.com/groups/713530336092536/
✅株式会社アサヒコ
http://www.asahico.co.jp/corporate
✅タグ
#有機豆腐 #アサヒコ #有機JAS
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