WP 166: Vince McMahon is in a Pickle!

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This week, we share a very strange sighting we recently had in the sky above our home, Monique tries some of her canned pickles, and we give our thoughts and opinions on the Vince McMahon situation with WWE.
Episode Links:
Awakening Mintaka Symposium/Grooving Goddess: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7_AOzE3KnnQEshVdkMffFw/videos
Monique's Awakening Mintaka Symposium Past Life Regression: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ybDRB3S8_eE
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
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