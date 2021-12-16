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PROOF: Biden Is Lying About Gas Prices
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10 views • December 16, 2021
Scott joins Owen to go over the actual receipts he has been saving from his purchase of gas and how the price has gone up under the Biden administration.
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War Room with Owen
https://www.banned.video/
War Room with Owen
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