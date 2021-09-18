BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Can I find a location to get the comirnaty shot??
Pat Ewok
Pat Ewok
3 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
121 views • September 18, 2021
First off, sorry for the ending having horrible reception. It was not my fault.
I did this video to find a location to get the new FDA Comirnaty shot. You might be surprised how much I was transferred to, of course, not to get an answer.

Earn a free half ounce of Silver by using my name in the promo code Pat Ewok when checking out. Keep in mind you have to spend at least $100 to get the free half ounce of silver.
https://www.moneymetals.com/buy/silver

Pirate Chain Address:
zs1rjplmqjy029zmkxcy6cnrmvy0t7xswe9mt4fmg36zq4uc32k3f424xlupd4xsstylfsyyvmn0xl

Monero Address:
4Akh1Y1frEkNK79rYBDgtiN3wkr8zT7xRCMAcVs5aw3EPjH2KDwW2gShmAwj71AmSgSUaU9JTBga7dn2NSGeGyek29i78d1

Bitcoin Address:
33ufswiD1SDgoshnPrYBV1ZubZrT8nwJ8q

Digibyte Address:
SUeqNQf1reJGz4fUfcmh6KHehcP7GczPk7

ETH and ERC20 tokens Address:
0x59958Ac3C3ec5A9711D0024AbB3CaC4170AE033E

Also find me on Brighteon as Pat Ewok.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patewok
Keywords
vaccinevaersmonerocovid19pcrpirate chaincomirnaty
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Randomized Trial Finds Faster Walking Pace Tied to Greater Frailty Improvement

Randomized Trial Finds Faster Walking Pace Tied to Greater Frailty Improvement

Chase Codewell
Report Outlines 10-Minute Core Routine for Spinal Stability After Surgery

Report Outlines 10-Minute Core Routine for Spinal Stability After Surgery

Morgan S. Verity
Chromium Picolinate: Four Reported Benefits, Limited Evidence

Chromium Picolinate: Four Reported Benefits, Limited Evidence

Sterling Ashworth
Vitamin K: Benefits, Food Sources and Recommended Intake, According to Research

Vitamin K: Benefits, Food Sources and Recommended Intake, According to Research

Coco Somers
Prunes: Lesser-Known Facts, From Space Research to California Orchards

Prunes: Lesser-Known Facts, From Space Research to California Orchards

Coco Somers
Physical Therapist Lists 10 Core Exercises for Strength and Stability

Physical Therapist Lists 10 Core Exercises for Strength and Stability

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy