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Can I find a location to get the comirnaty shot??
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121 views • September 18, 2021
First off, sorry for the ending having horrible reception. It was not my fault.
I did this video to find a location to get the new FDA Comirnaty shot. You might be surprised how much I was transferred to, of course, not to get an answer.
Earn a free half ounce of Silver by using my name in the promo code Pat Ewok when checking out. Keep in mind you have to spend at least $100 to get the free half ounce of silver.
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Bitcoin Address:
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Digibyte Address:
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ETH and ERC20 tokens Address:
0x59958Ac3C3ec5A9711D0024AbB3CaC4170AE033E
Also find me on Brighteon as Pat Ewok.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patewok
I did this video to find a location to get the new FDA Comirnaty shot. You might be surprised how much I was transferred to, of course, not to get an answer.
Earn a free half ounce of Silver by using my name in the promo code Pat Ewok when checking out. Keep in mind you have to spend at least $100 to get the free half ounce of silver.
https://www.moneymetals.com/buy/silver
Pirate Chain Address:
zs1rjplmqjy029zmkxcy6cnrmvy0t7xswe9mt4fmg36zq4uc32k3f424xlupd4xsstylfsyyvmn0xl
Monero Address:
4Akh1Y1frEkNK79rYBDgtiN3wkr8zT7xRCMAcVs5aw3EPjH2KDwW2gShmAwj71AmSgSUaU9JTBga7dn2NSGeGyek29i78d1
Bitcoin Address:
33ufswiD1SDgoshnPrYBV1ZubZrT8nwJ8q
Digibyte Address:
SUeqNQf1reJGz4fUfcmh6KHehcP7GczPk7
ETH and ERC20 tokens Address:
0x59958Ac3C3ec5A9711D0024AbB3CaC4170AE033E
Also find me on Brighteon as Pat Ewok.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patewok
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