Our ancestors called 29 th February "Koshcheev Day", but in the Christianity era it : Nicolai Levashov

QUESTION: Our ancestors called 29 th February ""Koshcheev Day"", but in the Christianity era it has been renamed as a different celebration, ""Kasyanov Day"".

ANSWER: Yes, indeed, it was when a falsification happened , when the realisation came that Christianity was imposed, but imposed only formally. That is, people were going to church because they were ordered to go. But they were still living by the Vedic traditions.

During the years 1553-1556, if we're talking in terms of modern chronology (though this chronology is wrong as we'd say) Nikon did something sneaky. He simply took each of the Saints of Christianity (there are a pile of them for every day of the year) and he pinned one or other of them to the date of particular Vedic celebration. And thats how each of these celebration dates began to be named Christian Feast Days.

Prior to that celebrations were not considered as such. It was considered that people were performing pagan rites. And that's how Christian Feast Days began. It also has to be considered that by that time the common people were completely illiterate. Previously people were literate but by the 16th century the majority had become illiterate. Naturally after a few generations, only a few people remembered that this or the other feast had nothing to do with Christianity . That's how they won.

A memory of the traditions of Vedic celebrations lies at the genetic level. These were also given a Christian veneer and everything was quickly forgotten. Indeed, the Christians had many victories. Nikon's betrayal played a very important role.

I will touch on the issue once more. For example, just recently the Chinese New Year was celebrated. They have their chronology. Although the Chinese celebrate the international New Year. And the Jews celebrate their own New Year. And other people also celebrate their own New Year. I have nothing against it. But why don't we have the opportunity to celebrate our own New Year? Did we have our own New Year? Why not really start a campaign to revive the celebration of the Russian New Year on the territory of Russia. (From the audience: and when was it?). In September. More precisely, it was on the day of the autumnal equinox, from the 21th to the 22nd.

Why can the Chinese celebrate their New Year? All others celebrate theirs, and it's all regarded as normal. But why aren't we allowed to? Was it real? It was! Manuscripts confirming this have appeared in which it is written down; two thousand years from the time of the Creation of Peace in the Star Temple...