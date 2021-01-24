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SHOCKING Biden Inauguration CGI Deep Fake - WATCH THE STAIRS
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2576 views • January 24, 2021
Watch the stairs behind Bydan!
Recorded from WAPO’s YouTube live stream & verified with several others. This is NOT an anomaly!!
Watch the stairs behind Biden.
Where did the Capitol entrance and awning go?
Where are the red stripes on the carpeting?
Where the heck did that railing come from?
Why do several of the MSM live streams all have the same “video anomaly”?
Perhaps it isn’t an anomaly? Perhaps the entire inauguration is a CGI DS Deep Fake?
You decide
Recorded from WAPO’s YouTube live stream & verified with several others. This is NOT an anomaly!!
Watch the stairs behind Biden.
Where did the Capitol entrance and awning go?
Where are the red stripes on the carpeting?
Where the heck did that railing come from?
Why do several of the MSM live streams all have the same “video anomaly”?
Perhaps it isn’t an anomaly? Perhaps the entire inauguration is a CGI DS Deep Fake?
You decide
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