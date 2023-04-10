Is the Headline “Israel Attacked, America sends Troops” about to be Fulfilled? 04/07/2023

What would the main reason be that Israel gets attacked? That is the point of today’s program. When the Arc of the Covenant is revealed, Israel would say that the Bible is true, therefor Israel is their land, not the Palestinians. Israeli-Made cluster shells have been found in Ukraine. Therefor Russia now has the authority to attack Israel if they should choose to do so. Are we about to see the Prophetic Headline come to Pass: “Israel Attacked, America sends Troops”?



00:00 - Oil in Israel

09:41 - Israel Attacked

11:35 - U.S. arming 5000 Palestinian Troops in Jordan

15:29 - Russia Building Troops to Expel U.S. Army

17:28 - Israel to Attack Hezbollah

19:17 - U.S. In War with Russia

22:22 - Israeli Cluster Shells found in Ukraine

24:27 - How Prophecy Club Started

29:20 - Joseph’s Kitchen





