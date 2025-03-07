Demolition Notices for 11 Buildings in Nur Shams Camp





The occupation forces have notified about the demolition of 11 buildings in Nur Shams camp. The occupation has allowed the residents whose homes will be demolished to enter the camp to retrieve some of their belongings. During our entry, we observed the extensive destruction in the camp caused by the ongoing military operation, which has now lasted for eighteen days.

Interview with the mother of the martyr Ahmad Al-Jabawi

Reporting: tasneem Sleet

Filmed: 27/02/2025

