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Kim Osbøl: Situation Update Denmark Nov 6, 2021
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122 views • November 06, 2021
'Be sober, be alert, be watchful and be vigilant; because your adversary the Devil (SATAN), prowls around as a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour: Whom resist stedfast in the faith, knowing that the same afflictions are accomplished in your brethren that are in the world.' - I Peter 5:8-12 NKJV
'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.'
- II Timothy 3:1-5
'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their Pharmacia'
- Rev 18:23
Kate Bush - Wow - Official Music Video - Version 1
1,482,661 views Jan 11, 2011
https://youtu.be/0ar7vovnH5I
Barry McGuire - Eve Of Destruction (1965)
997,996 viewsAug 15, 2017
https://youtu.be/MdWGp3HQVjU
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eve_of_Destruction_(song)
[O]ut of [S]hadows [O]fficial [D]ocumentary (Reloaded) [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PbBlq5AFLlOu/
'MONOPOLY - Who owns the world?'
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6182943ec1526b2b32741040
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lxa7bXCPFVtp/
https://rumble.com/vnvxoh-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-18.10.2021.html
Greg Reese: Know Thy Enemy 'MONOPOLY - Who owns the World?' [03.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnErB2dCQEpX/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Kim Osbøl Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (Main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel (Main)
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (almost only danish)
'Mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.'
- II Timothy 3:1-5
'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their Pharmacia'
- Rev 18:23
Kate Bush - Wow - Official Music Video - Version 1
1,482,661 views Jan 11, 2011
https://youtu.be/0ar7vovnH5I
Barry McGuire - Eve Of Destruction (1965)
997,996 viewsAug 15, 2017
https://youtu.be/MdWGp3HQVjU
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eve_of_Destruction_(song)
[O]ut of [S]hadows [O]fficial [D]ocumentary (Reloaded) [11.04.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PbBlq5AFLlOu/
'MONOPOLY - Who owns the world?'
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=6182943ec1526b2b32741040
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lxa7bXCPFVtp/
https://rumble.com/vnvxoh-monopoly-who-owns-the-world-18.10.2021.html
Greg Reese: Know Thy Enemy 'MONOPOLY - Who owns the World?' [03.11.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RnErB2dCQEpX/
The Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod is a pedophile ... documented [13.02.2021]
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the judicial system protect him.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XhhQ9yttrhjz/
Nanna Fri - Forbryder eller Frihedskæmper? [16.03.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mdMjOMZcvtcM/
Men in Black, Denmark Demonstration Copenhagen 'Constitution Day' [05.06.2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t8dn4gs5VZlf/
Systematic Pedophilia & Child Trafficking BIG trives in Denmark Part 1-16
Part 1 https://www.bitchute.com/video/fD5QOJ7lT8jg/ (intro) [24.07.2021]
Part 2 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8ChKZXdXxuOO/ (Nanna Fri) [24.07.2021]
Part 3 https://www.bitchute.com/video/h5RcIgIfQoom/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 4 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ENwaM7ZP6cbH/ (Anette Fri-Vilje Aurora)[24.07.2021]
Part 5 https://www.bitchute.com/video/MwQi4bvBgJfM/ (A Message to the World from Denmark)[24.07.2021]
Part 6 https://www.bitchute.com/video/JjPC6CukGvTG/ (Christina Pihl Rasmussen)[24.07.2021]
Part 7 https://www.bitchute.com/video/FRZYAJwfdTh4/ (Per Rye Dannerfjord)[24.07.2021]
Part 8 https://www.bitchute.com/video/cMqiOdQPT8x6/ (Jeanette Strauss)[24.07.2021]
Part 9 https://www.bitchute.com/video/BKA1ernBpITx/ (Mads Krarup Nielsen)[24.07.2021]
Part 10 https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReHMLgASAmof/ (Claus Kristiansen)[24.07.2021]
Part 11 https://www.bitchute.com/video/8HWnwTKWufd1/ (Danny N Andersen (Dna))[24.07.2021]
Part 12 https://www.bitchute.com/video/00JROcQ92wak/ (Heidi Svanborg [20.08.2021]
Part 13 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q44yMAQ2QkUd/ (Nathalie 6 år) [17.09.2021]
Part 14 https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0CrUtw9Sjtj/ (Anette Fri-Vilje) [21.09.2021]
Part 15 https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jqu7o9sj4UP0/ (Child Demostration d 10.10.2021)
Part 16 Another 'Warning' from YouTube + Situation Update Denmark [28.10.2021]
https://rumble.com/vocsqx-another-warning-from-youtube-situation-update-denmark-28.10.2021.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/d6HB1s7uzqsq/
Kim Osbøl Born [1964] and raised in Copenhagen Denmark, Freedom Fighter and Internet Warrior from #HadetsSange - and a product of the Danish welfare system [Satanic Facism].
https://www.facebook.com/kim.temp
https://twitter.com/Kim_Osboel
https://anonup.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ (Main)
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel (Main)
https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombits.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.ourfreedombook.com/Kim_Osboel
https://brandnewtube.com/@Kim_Osboel
https://www.minds.com/kim_osboel/
https://odysee.com/@Kim_Osb%C3%B8l:b
https://vimeo.com/user125251652
https://parler.com/profile/KimOsboel/
https://mewe.com/i/kimosb%C3%B8l
https://gab.com/Kim_Osboel
https://t.me/Kim_Osboel
https://awakeningincubator.com/members/kim_osboel/
[2017] http://www.k10.dk/showthread.php?t=35157
YouTube #2: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA/
Rumble #2: https://rumble.com/user/KimOsboel (almost only danish)
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