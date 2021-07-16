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How To Survive The Final Solution End Game
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6192 views • July 16, 2021
Mike Adams hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and breaks down new research that finds the vaccine is actually the pandemic, how to defend your local community against violent looters, and how to survive the communist takedown of humanity.
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