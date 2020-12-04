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OSHA EXPERT TAMMY CLARK WITH PEGGY HALL – 12/3/20
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71 views • December 04, 2020
TheHealthyAmerican_PeggyHall


OSHA EXPERT Tammy Clark, who is also the Executive Director of Stand Up Michigan, gives us the update on the world's worst governor (Whitmer) and what they are doing to stop her. HINT: It might just end up on the steps of the Capitol, with the governor in handcuffs! http://www.standupmichigan.com/

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censorface maskgovernor whitmerthe healthy americanpeggy hallstand up michigantammy clarkosha expert
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